Dippin' Dots Is Launching a Cryogenics Company, Because Why Not

Photo via Flickr user Leon Brocard

So, uh, here’s a thing. Dippin’ Dots—the company that's been making those little, frozen, spherical ice cream beads you've consumed at county fairs, zoos, and roller rinks for three decades—has just launched a company devoted entirely to cryogenics. Announced in a press release on Wednesday, this new company is literally, genuinely called Dippin' Dots Cryogenics, LLC.

As Dippin' Dots Cryogenics' Chief Development Officer Stan Jones told USA Today, the decision to launch Dippin Dots Cryogenics is a response to a flood of inquiries the company has gotten from companies who’ve been eager to harness Dippin Dots’ enviable flash freezing technology for their own use. Dippin' Dots Cryogenics is essentially making Dippin' Dots' patented stainless steel machinery available for use to companies in, say, pharmaceutical and agricultural sectors.



READ MORE: Trump's Press Secretary Has a Longstanding, Mysterious Hatred for Dippin' Dots

Jones insisted that the company currently has no plans on repurposing its technologies to help preserve actual human bodies. (Shucks.) Rather, Jones suggested that the technology could be used for dairy companies that need to freeze starter cultures of cheese, or pet food makers who need to preserve their probiotics. Dippin' Dots Cryogenics will sell versions of its equipment to companies at price points that range from $200,000 to $350,000; each piece of equipment will be tailored to meet the specific needs of each company.

Dippin’ Dots Cryogenics did not respond to immediate request for comment from MUNCHIES on Thursday regarding the extent of its current or future partnerships, though Dippin' Dots CEO Scott Fischer noted in the press release that launching a cryogenics company is simply the "next logical step" for the brand.

Either way, it's lovely to see Dippin' Dots and its sweet pearls of wonder in the news for something other than pissing off Sean Spicer.